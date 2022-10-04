 Skip to main content
"It can cost lives." | Rogue drones endanger emergency response efforts across hawaii

Rogue Drones Endanger Emergency Response

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators not to fly over restricted air space during HFD rescue and fire fighting operations.

The Fire Department says recreational drones make it difficult for firefighters to do their job and to rescue patients who need help.

