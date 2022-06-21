Island flight schools see increase in pilot interest - as national airlines see pilot shortage

American Airlines is the latest major airline to announce cuts to some routes because of a pilot shortage. Not enough personnel is a problem affecting the entire industry.
While there haven't been major reductions to flights to Hawaii, the staffing shortage by airlines has resulted in a boost to local flight schools. More students are signing up to become pilots, and many want one day to work for the airlines.
"I knew I didn't want to sit at a desk 9-5. This cockpit is pretty much now my office, " says Kailee Balthazar-Chang, who has been flying for about two years. "Every since my first flight, I realized this is what I wanted to do," said Balthazar-Chang.
She is currently studying to become a certified flight instructor, but has her sights set on one day becoming an airline pilot.
"Now with the demand going up, it is reassuring to see that I chose the right thing," added Balthazar-Chang.
No matter where student pilots want to end up, they typically start with a small single engine plane and an instructor on board.
"The cockpit does look complicated, but as you learn and get used to it - it is very simple," says Barbers Point Flight School instructor Kaimana Triska. "You are just driving - only in 3D. But I feel flying is easier because when you are driving you have to watch out for pedestrians, traffic, and stop lights. When you are in the air, there is not much you have to look out for,"
Not everyone takes up flying to become a professional pilot, but flight schools tell KITV, that is increasingly becoming the reason people are getting into the cockpit.
"It is very doable if you have the drive and you know this is something you want to do for the rest of your life. You can achieve it. It comes with hard work and there is the financial side of it," said Balthazar-Chang.
At Barbers Point Flight School, it costs between $12,000-$15,000 just to get your private pilot's license, which typically takes about three months. But the wait for students to get into the school is even longer.
"Our school has a wait list. We are about 6 months out right now, because we did see a big increase in student," said Barbers Point Flight School instructor Braun Thomson.
Getting your private pilot's license is just the first step to becoming a professional. Then comes advanced certification on single engine planes, followed by multi-engine ones.
After mastering even more skills, and getting 1,500 flight hours, pilots can apply for their airline transport license.
That is encouraged at this flight school, where there is even a Wall of Fame which shows graduates now working for regional and major air carriers. Triska hopes to add his picture to the wall one day.
"I would like to go the airlines, my parents are both United flight attendants. So I have been around aviation my whole life. If I could join United and have my parents bring me a coffee one day, that would be great," added Triska.
While staffing shortages for major airlines have caused them to cut some routes around the country, the state's flagship airline, Hawaiian Airlines, has plans to expand international routes this summer. But it does need hundreds of additional personnel, including pilots, to do so.