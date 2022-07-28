Is monkeypox stigmatizing the gay community?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) says 98% of monkeybox virus cases confirmed since May have been among men who have sex with men. It declared the outbreaks a global emergency over the weekend, and advises gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to reduce the number of sexual partners they have right now.
Haleiwa resident Dean Hamer is an award-winning scientist who spent 35 years with the National Institutes of Health. He sees parallels to another time in history when another virus was strongly associated with gay men.
"I started my career by studying another virus, simian virus 40, and ended it with studying HIV," he said. "At the present time, most of the monkeypox infections are in men who have sex with men. That's simply the way it's transmitted; close, intimate contact. That must not stigmatize treatment of the virus. This is the problem that happened with AIDS. It's a tricky situation. It's the same thing that happened with AIDS. They key is to realize we need to treat the virus, not the people infected."
Hamer is also prominent in Hawaii's LGBTQ community, as the president of the Honolulu Gay & Lesbian Cultural Foundation, better known for hosting the yearly Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival. Hamer says he hasn't seen a stigma towards Hawaii's gay community, so far.
"I haven't heard about that yet, but usually where there's misinformation and fear, there's some sort of violence," he added.
So, how do you present the facts but not let it distort public sentiment?
"It's a hard thing, because it is correct: 99% of the transmission is in gay men. That shouldn't be ignored. If you ignore that, it puts that group at greater risk. But you can't keep talking about it as a gay disease because that stigmatizes gay men and makes it harder for them to get access and treatment," he noted of the Catch-22.
What's important, he says, is people remember this is a virus that doesn't discriminate and neither should you.
"This virus can infect anyone. It's not a gay disease. It's not a straight disease. What's important is to treat the virus," he said.
He also urges people to get vaccinated. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is taking monkeypox vaccination appointments for Hawaii residents at higher risk of monkeypox infection or severe illness including gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men, and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues, or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days.