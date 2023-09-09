IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre Unveils New Show Featuring Hawaiian Goddesses

Tickets are now on sale for IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre’s first new production in eight years. Combining Hawaiian mythology, contemporary storytelling, and the captivating artistry of Butoh dance. Oh My Goddess! (Ola Koʻu Akua Wahine!) will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2023.
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Tickets are now on sale for IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre’s first new production in eight years. Combining Hawaiian mythology, contemporary storytelling, and the captivating artistry of Butoh dance. Oh My Goddess! (Ola Koʻu Akua Wahine!) will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2023.
The captivating performances will feature contemporary representations of four of the most powerful goddesses in Hawaiʻi:
· Pele - the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes
· Hiʻiaka - Pele’s sister and the patron goddess of the hula
· Nāmaka - the Hawaiian goddess of the sea
· Poliʻahu - the Hawaiian goddess of snow
Rooted in antiquity but realized as contemporary works of art, the goddesses’ costumes will top IONA’s existing collection in their scale, design and use of materials. They will be brought to life by the IONA dancers in a presentation that is powerful, authentic, reverent, and highly creative.
Each goddess’ performance will be accompanied by large displays with information about each goddess’ mythology and related environment: lava for Pele, an ‘ōhiʻa forest for Hiʻiaka, the ocean for Nāmaka and Mauna Kea for Poliʻahu.
The narrative will also link the goddesses and their myths to current environmental issues and resources, including the recent eruptions of Kilauea, rapid ‘ōhiʻa tree death, sea level rise / ocean acidification, and the Thirty Meter Telescope and climate change on Mauna Kea.
"Through Oh My Goddess!, we aim to showcase the profound connection between ancient Hawaiian myths and the urgent environmental issues of today,” said IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Cheryl Flaharty. “This production offers an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between culture and nature, inspiring a deeper appreciation for our heritage and a responsibility toward preserving our planet."
The performances will take place at 8 p.m. on September 29 and 30 and at 4 p.m. on October 1. Tickets are priced at $55 general admission and $45 for students and seniors with valid ID. For more information, visit https://ohmygoddess.info/.
About IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre
For more than 30 years, IONA has wowed audiences with performances that are topical, expressive, intellectually and visually stimulating, and spiritually engaging. Their witty and buoyant modern dance is juxtaposed with the meditative elements of butoh in performances made monumental through magnificent sound and colorscapes. In addition to presenting spectacular productions, IONA and its dancers perform regularly at corporate events.