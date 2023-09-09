 Skip to main content
IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre Unveils New Show Featuring Hawaiian Goddesses

  • Updated
IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre's New Show "Oh My Goddess!"

Tickets are now on sale for IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre’s first new production in eight years. Combining Hawaiian mythology, contemporary storytelling, and the captivating artistry of Butoh dance. Oh My Goddess! (Ola Koʻu Akua Wahine!) will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The captivating performances will feature contemporary representations of four of the most powerful goddesses in Hawaiʻi:

· Pele - the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes

· Hiʻiaka - Pele’s sister and the patron goddess of the hula

· Nāmaka - the Hawaiian goddess of the sea

· Poliʻahu - the Hawaiian goddess of snow

Photo Credit: Kim Taylor Reece

IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre with new show called "Oh my Goddess!"

An error occurred