Iolani grad, daughter of former MLB star, wins Gatorade award for softball

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like father, like daughter. Athletic talent runs in the Agbayani family.
Benny Agbayani is a household name -- a star baseball player from Hawaii, who went on to play in the Major League. His daughter Ailana, 18, was just named Gatorade Hawaii Softball Player of the Year.
"I was so happy to receive this award, especially since my sister received it her senior year too," Ailana said.
Her big sister, Aleia, now plays softball for Cal.
The two played for Iolani School in 2019, when Ailana was a freshman and Aleia was a senior. That year, Iolani brought home the state championship hardware.
"She just helped inspire me to push myself and be the best person I can be," Ailana said.
The sport is in their blood. Mom Niela was a softball star for Waialua and played for UH. Her dad Benny made Hawaii so proud when he was called up to the majors in 1998. He played mostly for the New York Mets during his four years in Major League Baseball.
"We're definitely a baseball and softball family," Ailana said.
Benny is the head softball coach for Iolani.
"I think my dad was a big influence on me because he really pushed me to my limits because he knew I could always be better than I am, and I still can be better to this day," Ailana said.
"I'm just so proud of, you know, my daughter. She worked so hard after school, you know after practice we're in the cages for a long period of time, and I think for her it was well deserving from me and my wife just seeing her grow into the sport. It was just one of those things where wow, she actually did it," Benny said.
Ailana said she was actually better at soccer when she was a little kid. She said, "I was really bad at softball."
But look at her now. Hard work and perseverance have led to her success.
"What I teach them is you got to if you want to be the best, you got to work to be the best," said Benny.
Benny works for Hawaiian Airlines so his family is lucky to have flight benefits.
"I started traveling to the mainland to play club ball on a travel team based out of Orange County, California when I was in sixth grade. So then, as the years kept on going, I traveled almost like every weekend to the mainland," Ailana said.
She did that all while juggling the rigorous academics at Iolani. She graduated this past weekend with a 3.1 GPA.
"And that's what I kind of share with my kids is, you know, your education is going to be so important," Benny said.
Ailana also has a younger brother, Bruin, who will be a sophomore at Iolani in the fall, plays baseball, and hopes to get drafted like his dad.
"I said you got to work and you got to want to earn it," Benny said.
The hard work is paying off because Ailana got a full ride to BYU in Provo.
"I think from the young girls looking up to me, I think especially the small ones like the little girls like me, I was never the biggest on the field, the strongest but you know with hard work and determination you can get anywhere," Ailana said. "And you can get your goal. You can reach your goals no matter what, no matter the size or who you are, you can reach them."
Life will throw you curve balls and you just got to be ready for them.
As for what she wants to do after college, Ailana says she hopes to become a traveling nurse.