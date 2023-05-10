Investigation underway for the mistaken release of Jonathan Hewett

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
An investigation is underway to figure out how Jonathan Hewett was mistakenly released by state sheriffs.
He was in court for a charge of driving a stolen vehicle and has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007 for convictions including kidnapping, abuse and robbery.
Sources close to the investigation said Hewett may have tricked sheriffs by switching clothes with a cellmate.
"It's kind of like an airport or a train station where you have a bunch of people all showing up for their court appearance," said Honolulu attorney Doug Chin. "Then afterwards, they're all going to different destinations."
This is not the first time somebody's been let go by mistake. In 2016, Klene Nahalea was released because of an employee error. The year before, authorities freed Be Huynh because of the wrong paperwork.
"Even though it's rare, it is possible for there to be some sort of glitch or human error or some sort of technical difficulty that results in somebody ending up in the wrong destination," Chin said.
The Department of Public Safety said once the investigation is over, it will determine if disciplinary action is warranted and if the release process needs to be tightened up.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.