 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Investigation underway for the mistaken release of Jonathan Hewett

  • Updated
  • 0
Jonathan Hewett
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

An investigation is underway to figure out how Jonathan Hewett was mistakenly released by state sheriffs.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It took awhile for state sheriffs to get Jonathan Hewett out of the Kaneohe home he barricaded himself in after getting released by mistake.

And family members were shaken up.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred