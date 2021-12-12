Investigation continues into cyber-attack on Oahu Transit Services

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The investigation continues into the cyber-attack on online servers at Oahu Transit Services.
The attack, which occurred in the early-morning hours on Dec. 9, affected multiple online systems at the OTS and threw services to TheHandi-Van in total disarray.
The FBI, Secret Service, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are working with federal, state, and local partners to investigate. Service was restored on Friday but still no clues as to who might have perpetrated the attack.
"We are currently working with our inter-agency partners to identify those responsible for this crime,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said in a press release issued on Sunday. “As always, the FBI is focused on ensuring our partners at Oahu Transit Services have everything they need to return to normal operations, and we will do everything we can to impose risk and consequences on those responsible for this attack."
Although officials said the incident “had the trackings” of a ransomware attack, there has been no word that any demands were made.
“The United States Secret Service - Hawaii Pacific Cyber Fraud Task Force is the focal point of our cyber investigative efforts in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, private industry and academia to combat cybercrime through prevention, detection, mitigation and investigation,” said USSS Acting Special Agent in Charge Kevin Howe.
“The Honolulu Police Department immediately opened an investigation and will continue to work closely with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators,” said HPD Interim Chief Rade Vanic.
Anyone with information about the hack is asked to call the Honolulu FBI office at 808-566-4300, or online at www.ic3.gov, or at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.