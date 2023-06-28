Internal review finds Honolulu liquor commission needs oversight, and some business owners agree

Reporter
An internal review of the city's liquor commission is calling for sweeping changes.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sweeping changes are coming to the Honolulu Liquor Commission, after an internal review pointed out its flaws.
And some business owners are in agreement.
Scarlet Honolulu owner Robbie Baldwin isn't surprised by the findings. He sued the commission claiming its investigators discriminated against the LGBTQ establishment.
"When I read the report, it just validated what we've been saying for the past 18 months," says Baldwin.
Baldwin filed a discrimination lawsuit against the commission -- and accused one of its investigators physically attacked his business partner and security personnel.
Baldwin hopes the internal review of the commission will push commissioners to eliminate such alleged behavior.
"It's very clear that there are no guardrails or any protections put in place at this organization."
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.