Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's 20th Hawai`i International Summit in Honolulu

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's 20th Hawai`i International Summit was at the Honolulu Convention Center bringing together experts, leaders, and advocates to discuss critical issues related to ending violence and abuse. The Summit spread the institute's mission and increased awareness of challenges in addressing violence and abuse. Experts in the field participated in informative sessions on topics such as trauma-informed care, prevention strategies, and more.
Robert Geffner, PhD, ABPP, ABN shared groundbreaking insights on 20 years of impact in Hawai`i's work on violence, abuse and trauma. He also unveiled the latest initiatives, partnerships, island-wide expansion plans and the future of IVAT's work in Hawai`i.
Also presented was trauma informed care policies and practices that are being undertaken in Hawai`i and in Taiwan. Hawai`i is becoming one of the first states to emphasize TIC for its various systems of care across the Islands, and Taiwan is working on becoming the first Trauma-Informed country. A delegation of 13 representatives from governmental agencies and the largest nonprofit organization to Hawaii.
The importance of TIC for all systems of care will be highlighted briefly by the presenters including Joyce Yen Feng, Professor Emeritus. from National Taiwan University.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.