 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's 20th Hawai`i International Summit in Honolulu

  • 0

Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's (IVAT), 20th Hawai`i International Summit

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's 20th Hawai`i International Summit was at the Honolulu Convention Center bringing together experts, leaders, and advocates to discuss critical issues related to ending violence and abuse. The Summit spread the institute's mission and increased awareness of challenges in addressing violence and abuse. Experts in the field participated in informative sessions on topics such as trauma-informed care, prevention strategies, and more.

Robert Geffner, PhD, ABPP, ABN shared groundbreaking insights on 20 years of impact in Hawai`i's work on violence, abuse and trauma. He also unveiled the latest initiatives, partnerships, island-wide expansion plans and the future of IVAT's work in Hawai`i.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred