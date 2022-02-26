Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture receives $5 million donation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, and Oahu
and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until noon HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
UH West O‘ahu students restore lo‘i and harvest kalo in Hanalei Valley on Kaua‘i.
KAPOLEI, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) received a $5 million dollar donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott on February 10, 2022.
INPEACE is a non-profit organization providing culture-based educational programs in rural Native Hawaiian communities. According to an INPEACE press release, the organization “believes educational and economic outcomes will improve by developing and empowering parents, educators, and leaders from within the communities it serves.”
The $5 million unrestricted gift is the largest donation in the institute’s 28 year history.
“It was extremely gratifying to be told that we were selected for this award, after an extensive research process, because of our work and commitment to serving the indigenous community,” stated Maile Keliipio-Acoba, Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Our services, open to all in the communities we serve, strategically focus on elevating communities by empowering individuals from within. These funds provide INPEACE with an incredible opportunity to reach beyond ourselves and expand our impact through strategic community partnerships with other organizations across the state.”
INPEACE relies heavily on grant-based funding and donations to support its mission. To learn more about INPEACE, their programs, and how to support their cause, please visit Home - INPEACE.