Instead of retiring Hawaii teachers are returning to classrooms

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Hawaii State Teachers Association held an Un-retirement Party today for educators, who INSTEAD of retiring will be returning back to their classrooms this school year. That is because State Lawmakers and the Governor approved extra funding to ensure that teachers are properly compensated.

Osa Tui, Jr., HSTA Teachers President says, “So Thousands of them are stuck in the middle of the salary scale, we call that salary compression. Their pay has remained low as more recently hired teachers received regular raises. “ So the legislature approved and Governor Ige signed into law a state budget that included more than 130 Million dollars to fix salary compression."

