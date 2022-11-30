Injury crash demonstrates danger of illegal parking on DKI Highway for volcano sightseers

As the Mauna Loa eruption takes place in the background, a car travels down Saddle Road, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Despite local authorities enforcing a no parking zone in the area near the eruption site, many spectators are flooding the area and illegally parking on the side of the highway. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Transportation officials have been warning the public of the dangers of parking along the high-speed thoroughfare. And unfortunately, those fears were realized in a two-car crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, late Tuesday night.
Six people in all were injured in the crash, with two needing to be taken to the hospital. Luckily, the injuries were minor, according to Hawaii County officials.
“We understand that it is unpopular for us to limit parking along the roadway, but, unfortunately, it’s necessary to keep each other safe,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Mile Marker 44. According to investigators, one car was idled on the shoulder of the highway. When the driver tried to pull back onto the road to drive, they were hit by another car traveling down the highway.
Big Island police say they will continue to enforce a no-parking policy on the highway between mile markers 16 and 31.
By CALEB JONES and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
The Department of Transportation is also reminding drivers shoulders are a safety feature for cars in trouble, not sightseeing. Onlookers are encouraged to park and view the eruption in designated parking lots as a safer option.
“We know our community is eager to witness the eruption, and we are actively working to find safe ways for folks to do just that. Our main priority will always be the health and safety of our community, and we thank the community for their understanding as our precautions evolve to adequately address the ongoing situation,” Roth said.