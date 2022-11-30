 Skip to main content
Injury crash demonstrates danger of illegal parking on DKI Highway for volcano sightseers

Hawaii Volcano

As the Mauna Loa eruption takes place in the background, a car travels down Saddle Road, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Despite local authorities enforcing a no parking zone in the area near the eruption site, many spectators are flooding the area and illegally parking on the side of the highway. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

he eruption at Mauna Loa is attracting droves of visitors to the Big Island and many have been parking illegally along the highway to sightsee. Transportation officials have been warning the public of the dangers of parking along the high-speed thoroughfare. And unfortunately, those fears were realized in a two-car crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, late Tuesday night.

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The eruption at Mauna Loa is attracting droves of visitors to the Big Island and many have been parking illegally along the highway to sightsee.

Transportation officials have been warning the public of the dangers of parking along the high-speed thoroughfare. And unfortunately, those fears were realized in a two-car crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, late Tuesday night.

