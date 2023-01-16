Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition

It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest.
Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to two local surfers on the final day of action at Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
Makua Rothman went down with an injury to his knee and had to be taken to shore by Hawaiian water patrol lifeguards.
He told KITV he had tears in his knee that would require surgery that will keep him out of the water for months.
Although he did say IF the Eddie goes later this month, he wants to be in the lineup - injury and all.
Just a few minutes after Rothman was injured and rescued.
Lifeguards jumped in to save Kala Grace who initially got caught by a wave, had his helmet knocked off and was then knocked out as the next wave slammed him into the reef.
Grace, an experienced pipeline surfer had to be taken to the beach, where he was resuscitated.
His father has posted updates on his condition, saying he remains in the hospital ICU on a ventilator but he is awake and able to communicate by writing.
Grace's rescue is similar to one that happened 6 years ago to Kalani Chapman.
He went down at Da Hiu Backdoor Shootout and didn't come back up.
Chapman had surfed all over the world and seen his share of wipeouts, but said his near death experience at Pipeline was the worst he had experienced.
"I've hit the reef with my face before, I've had my leash wrapped around rocks, and almost drowned. There is a lot of different wipeouts, but this is the most radical one I've been through," said Chapman, one month after his rescue in 2017.
Just like Grace, Chapman had been knocked unconscious. He needed staples on the side of his head, and stitches to sew up the back of his head.
He also had to deal with the effects of a severe concussion and drowning. All of that took a toll on his body, forcing him to be out of the water for many months.
We will have to wait to find out, how extensive Grace's recovery will be,
To give Grace, Rothman and Billy Kemper, another surfer who was injured, a chance to heal, Hui O He'e Nalu will wait to announce the winner of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout. It will hold the awards ceremony at Ehukai Beach Park Saturday, January 21 at 11 am.