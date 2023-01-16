 Skip to main content
Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition

  • Updated
  • 0
rescue

It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest.

Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to two local surfers on the final day of action at Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.

