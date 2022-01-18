 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Injured mountain biker rescued from Ohana Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
HFD Helicopter
FILE

KAILUA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – An injured mountain biker was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) from the Ohana Trail near Olomana.

According to the HFD press release, four HFD units responded at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday to a 911 call reporting the injured mountain biker.

The victim, a 50-year-old O’ahu resident, badly injured his right ankle after falling while riding on the trail.

HFD’s rescue helicopter inserted two personnel to the man’s location, who medically assessed him and packaged him to be airlifted.

The HFD helicopter then airlifted the injured man to the baseball field near the Hawai’i Youth Correctional Facility, where he was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you