Injured mountain biker rescued from Ohana Trail

Jan 18, 2022

KAILUA, Hawai'i (KITV4) – An injured mountain biker was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) from the Ohana Trail near Olomana.

According to the HFD press release, four HFD units responded at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday to a 911 call reporting the injured mountain biker.

The victim, a 50-year-old O'ahu resident, badly injured his right ankle after falling while riding on the trail.

HFD's rescue helicopter inserted two personnel to the man's location, who medically assessed him and packaged him to be airlifted.

The HFD helicopter then airlifted the injured man to the baseball field near the Hawai'i Youth Correctional Facility, where he was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.