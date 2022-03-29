Injured hiker rescued, airlifted from Puu Maelieli Trail on Tuesday By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about an injured hiker on the Puu Maelieli Trail in Kahaluu on Tuesday evening.A total of five HFD units, staffed with with eighteen personnel, responded to the emergency with the first unit arriving on scene at 7:31 p.m. and immediately proceeded up the trail.Fire crews say a 29-year-old female hiker injured her foot about a half mile into the trail. HFD personnel met with the injured hiker and her three hiking companions and confirmed her food injury.Air 1 located the hiker, were she was secured and airlifted to the landing zone at Ahuimanu Elementary School Park. She was then transferred to EMS personnel.No other injuries were reported. Local 10-year-old girl in critical condition after bike crash in Mililani By Kathryn Doorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News News President and CEO of the 'Healthcare Association of Hawaii' Hilton Raethel joins KITV to discuss COVID surge Updated Dec 25, 2021 Crime & Courts Students shot in suspected TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge' attack at UH Manoa Updated Mar 25, 2022 COVID-19 Some worry UH’s move to end vaccine, testing mandates will stifle vaccination progress Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Teen in serious condition after snorkeling accident near Kapolei Mar 7, 2022 Local MONDAY WEATHER: Sunshine and trade winds; Surf on the way up Updated Feb 14, 2022 Video Local musician Kimie Miner has released a new Christmas Album and is ready to start "Moving Forward" with the next phase of her career. Updated Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you