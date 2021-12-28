Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Increasing rain chances Thursday & Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -Increasing rain chances for Thursday and New Year's Eve.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. Scattered rains.

Increasing rain chances Thursday - Weekend

Thursday, mostly cloudy skies along with moderate to breezy trade winds. Scattered showers can be expected, focused windward/mauka but some rains making it leeward. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 66 to 71. ENE winds 15 to 25 mph.

Increasing showers Thursday night into Friday. Southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.

Box Jellyfish could linger on south shores.

North: 3-5 ft

West: 1-3 ft

South: 1-3 ft

East:  5-7 ft

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

