Increase in TMJ symptoms due to the pandemic

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Ewa Beach woman was experiencing extreme TMJ pain as a side effect of the pandemic stress.
Dentist Cecile Sebastian says patients with TMJ related problems have risen by almost 10%. She says, when we feel stress, many of us respond by clenching and or grinding our teeth triggering TMJ pain and other related symptoms.
Her patient, Heather Reide of Ewa Beach says she was experiencing lots of headaches and pain while she was working at home while caring for her 3 children.
Dr. Sebastian fitted her with dental orthotics in July. Reide says she is now pain free.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.