Increase in TMJ symptoms due to the pandemic

  Updated
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Ewa Beach woman was experiencing extreme TMJ pain as a side effect of the pandemic stress.

Dentist Cecile Sebastian says patients with TMJ related problems have risen by almost 10%. She says, when we feel stress, many of us respond by clenching and or grinding our teeth triggering TMJ pain and other related symptoms.

Her patient, Heather Reide of Ewa Beach says she was experiencing lots of headaches and pain while she was working at home while caring for her 3 children.

Dr. Sebastian fitted her with dental orthotics in July. Reide says she is now pain free.

