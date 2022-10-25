In person voting begins, ballots are counted

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
"I am glad it is a paper ballot, not a goofy electronic one like last year where it was tricky to get the vote to hold and save to get to the next screen. But this year it is paper and pen," said Honolulu resident Suzan Danforth.
Some came out to vote in person because they had concerns with Hawaii's mail in ballot system.
"I know that my ballot counted. It is in, I did it myself. I don't have to worry about the mail or anything being funny business," stated Honolulu resident Saroya Turner.
She said part of the reason for her in-person voting was she had to make corrections to her voter information, but she adds she's seen ballot problems in the past firsthand.
"I've experienced not getting a ballot at all," said Turner.
Others, like gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona who voted in person, expressed concerns about residents getting too many ballots.
"I've heard people say they received several ballots in the mail. They have received ballots of people who don't live there, and haven't lived there not months - but years," said Aiona.
"We have a database on Oahu of 565,000 voters. I'd be naive to think there are not duplicates in there. Sometimes kids move away and parents will get ballots for kids who moved away years ago. So, yes it does happen," said Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi.
According to Takahashi, between 15-17% of the voter rolls have been identified with outdated addresses. But he says there are safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud, including matching signatures of registered voters. Although, he adds they are seeing one problem with those signatures on mail-in ballots.
"There are a portion of ballots where the affirmation statements are not signed. We would remind voters you have to sign those affirmation statements," added Takahashi.
As of Tuesday, two weeks before the general election, 48,000 voter ballots from around the state have been registered and counted.