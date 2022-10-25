 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

In person voting begins, ballots are counted

Hawaii votes for the general election are already being counted.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 20 Voter service centers are now open across the state, so people can now cast their ballots in person. And your votes for the general election are already being counted.

On Oahu, residents walked into Honolulu Hale and two other voter service centers to cast their ballots.

An error occurred