In person visitations resume Monday for Hawaii's jails

All Hawaii state jails and prisons are resuming in-person visitation, effective Monday, March 28, 2022. Visitations were canceled since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Now that the latest COVID-19 outbreak to hit our state has passed, the department feels it is safe to resume family visitation as long as the families and inmates follow the added COVID-19 safety measures,” said Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections.
All regular visitation rules will apply as per policy. Each facility will resume their normal visitation schedule but will be adjusting to conduct the visits in compliance with CDC social distancing requirements for contained correctional settings.
“We know inmates and their families have been looking forward to the restoration of visits and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we reestablish the process,” said Deputy Director Johnson. “Because of the added social distancing requirement, the facilities will have to reduce the number of people in the visitation rooms. Wait times may be longer due to these new requirements and that means the number of visitors allowed in each day will decrease”.
The new COVID-19 safety measures include the following:
Visitors will undergo a temperature check and will be required to fill out a COVID-19 health screening form upon entry.
Masks must be worn at all times.
The visitation areas will be sanitized between each visit session.