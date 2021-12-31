In memoriam: Remembering the people we lost in 2021

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 510 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over Oahu
from the south. Heavy rainfall will affect urban Honolulu to
Ewa Beach then spread across the rest of the island before
sunset. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Many prominent Hawaiian figures passed away in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the people we lost in the last year.
On Saturday, June 21, KITV4 lost one of its own with the sudden passing of managing editor and sportscaster Robert Kekaula.
Robert was O'ahu-born and spent his boyhood in Kailua-Kona, and a 1983 graduate of Kamehameha Schools. Described as a “warrior” during his time at KITV4, Robert worked on and off-air, serving as a mentor to those he worked closely with.
Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan died on May 10 in a California hospital from a drug overdose. He was just 37 years old.
While at UH, Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the 2007 regular season. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting that same year and was later drafted by Washington in the NFL draft.
Actor Al Harrington died on Sept. 21 a week after suffering a stroke, his family said.
Born in American Samoa, Harrington moved to Honolulu and attended Punahou in the 1950's, where he played for its championship football team. In 1972, he joined the cast of Hawaii 5-0 as detective Ben Kokua.