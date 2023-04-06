In honor of Earth Day, students planting 300 native trees and plants in the Makiki area

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students at Halau Ku Mana are seeking volunteers to help them with restoring the school’s Makiki stream restoration project, in honor of Earth Day.
The event will be on Saturday April 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Halau Ku Mana, 2102 Makiki Heights Drive. There will be tents that students will meet with all volunteers and direct them to a stall and a check-in area prior to the start of the planting.
In celebration of Earth Day, they will be giving back to the ‘aina by planting 300 native plants and trees from Hui Ku Maoli Ola. It’s a free event and the students encourage anyone in the community to participate.
The students have also coordinated local brands such as Honua Skincare, City Mill, and Chef Hui to support the revitalization project for the day. Chef Hui ambassador, Nick Erker of Sabzi, will be providing lunch that is made with locally-sourced ingredients. Music and a silent auction that includes skincare, plants, and Hawaiian crafts, will follow thereafter in a big tent at the top of the campus.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.