In 24 hours, two dead from ocean-related events on Big Island

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after two people died in two, unrelated ocean events off the shores on the West side.
On Wednesday June 7, 2023 at 7:54 p.m., Kona police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on a snorkeling tour boat off Keauhou Bay. According to the tour boat staff, a group disembarked the vessel to go snorkeling at 5:45 p.m.
About 7:45 p.m., 62-year-old Barbara Bentrup, of St. Louis, Missouri, began having difficulty breathing.
The distressed snorkeler was assisted to the deck of the vessel where she remained conscious for 10 minutes before going unresponsive. CPR was performed by staff as the vessel returned to the dock. Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived on scene and continued CPR as Bentrup was taken to Kona Community Hospital.
Unfortunately, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Bentrup was pronounced dead at the Kona Community Hospital at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday.
Big Island police are also investigating a possible drowning that took place Thursday morning, June 8, 2023, in South Kohala involving a visitor from Texas.
At 11:33 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man who was pulled out of the ocean at Kauna‘oa Bay, in the South Kohala area.
A lifeguard saw the man face-down in the ocean, pulled him to shore, and began CPR. Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived on scene and continued CPR while transporting him to the Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital.
The unresponsive man, later identified as 68-year-old Charles Yanez of Katy, Texas, was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m.
Police have initiated coroner’s inquest investigations into both deaths and have ordered an autopsy for each case to determine the exact cause of death.
No foul play is suspected at this time in either case.
Police ask anyone with information pertinent to either of these incidents to call the police department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
