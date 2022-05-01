Improving access to health care | new Hawaii digital startup, TeleMedicX

HONOLULU (KITV) -- More than 50% of over 100-million requested medical specialist referrals are not completed each year in the United States.
That is according to the Institute of Healthcare Improvement, which says 20% of those incomplete referrals have resulted in a misdiagnosis.
It's those statistics that are the driving force for Hawai'i digital health startup, TeleMedicX, focused on making access to care faster by streamlining the referral process.
Currently, the referral process can be frustrating and often time consuming. Taking weeks or even months for patients to be connected to a medical specialist for the care they need.
"Access to care now is currently very slow because of fax, manual phone calls, manual insurance check, so the focus is automating the referral process from PCP to a specialty doctor," explained Nour Lababidi.
33-year-old Lababidi got the idea for TeleMedicX in 2020. The idea came to him after an excellent recovery experience from a paragliding accident in Annecy, France 4-years-ago.
You can watch the video of that accident below:
Lababidi was in France practicing for a Red Bull paragliding competition when he crashed into a house. He says he thought his life was over.
Lababidi now fully recovered, credits quick access to care, but a friend of his who suffered a similar accident wasn't as lucky.
"Same similar accident happened to my friend John in Hawaii, also paragliding accident and with different care resulted in very different outcome. He’s handicap for rest of his life," said Lababidi.
Lababidi went to the University of Hawai'i at Manoa to study entrepreneurship and learn how to launch his startup.
And now, less than two years from when the idea was born, TeleMedicX is about to be piloted by the Pacific Vascular Institute located in Aiea.
"I think what Nour is trying to do is really a game changer," said Amr El-Sergany.
El-Sergany is the Medical Director at PVI.
"Vascular disease in Hawai’i and around the world is overwhelming specialists and there is no way to create more doctors. All we can do is make access to care more efficient and more effective."
TeleMedicX works by connecting primary care doctors directly to specialists.
"It’s really nice when medical health records communicate with each other, but what do we do when they don’t," said Dr. Delaram Taghipour.
Taghipour is the Veinous and Lymphatic medicine specialist and PVI.
"We still want to be able to communicate provider to provider and this really provides us that touch point where we can talk to our colleagues and really have a way to share HIPAA compliant information, get access, and get questions for our patients answered really quickly which is awesome."
When it comes to vascular care, how quickly a patient is seen can mean the difference between saving or amputating a limb.
"What this system allows us to do is we can go into that referral and see if this is something we need to see right away or is this something less urgent on the list," said El-Sergany.
Funding
"Their innovation is about improving the experience for patients, but in particular cancer patients and the ability to get these patients to see specialists because timing is important and timing is going to save lives," said Dr. Mona Jhaveri.
"There are so many people that don’t receive the proper treatment because the path wasn’t paved for them."
Jhaveri is a cancer researcher by training as well as the Founder and Director of Music Beats Cancer, a non-profit organization, with a mission to raise funds for cancer research and innovation.
According to the Music Beats Cancer website:
A severe funding gap remains for innovators who are developing promising technologies for fighting cancer. Most of these technologies will fail before they get a chance to prove their possibility – this is not always because the science is bad – but rather, because they lack the funding to succeed.
This funding breakdown, known as the “Valley of Death,” where great ideas go to die, fully impedes progress in reducing the cancer burden.
Music Beats Cancer wants to change this by leveraging the power and passion of people and music to help raise funds and awareness of promising cancer innovations that would otherwise linger in the Valley of Death.
"What they have is real, implementable and possible, what they need is money," said Jhaveri.
TeleMedicX has a campaign on Music Beats Cancer, check it out here.
"When people get behind something and they share that with their doctor the people become part of the ecosystem to make something happen," said Jhaveri. "Their donated dollar is a vote for an innovation to move forward."
Get started with TeleMedicX
"I see great value for the referral process to be fixed, streamlined, easy, and cost effective. I would say its almost a no brainer to implement this," said Jhaveri.
TeleMedicX's customers are doctors offices with patients benefiting through the connection.
Lababidi's plan is to do a full launch and on-boarding of other customers by July 1, 2022.
TeleMedicX is taking limited preorders now, click here to learn more.