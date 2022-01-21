Importance of Hawaii's 'Move Over' law highlighted on 10-year anniversary of HPD officer's death

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ten years ago on Jan. 21, Honolulu Police Officer Garret Davis was killed in the line of duty in a fiery crash while he was helping another driver on the freeway.
Davis' death helped lead to the state's "Move Over" law. On the 10th anniversary, KITV4 spoke with police about the law and why it's so important for all drivers to follow that law.
Images from the crash on Jan. 21, 2012 are still haunting to see – a Honolulu Police car engulfed in flames on the H-1 freeway near the Kaonohi Street overpass in Aiea.
Police said Davis had stopped to help after a vehicle stalled in the left shoulder.
“The cop got behind the pickup truck, turned his lights on, I guess he was probably trying to call in while helping the stalled vehicle. And about 20, 10 seconds, so fast, the black truck hit him square. All went south. Haywire. Flames. Everything," a witness told KITV4.
Davis died at the scene. He was just 28 years old.
“That was actually really heartbreaking for me. I was Garret Davis's recruit class staff so I had to speak at his funeral and it was tough,” said HPD Acting Maj. James Slayter. “Knowing Garret personally and actually knowing about his family, he just had a baby, it’s just heart wrenching.”
Four months earlier, another Honolulu Police officer, Eric Fontes, also died in the line of duty when he was struck and killed during a traffic stop near Ko Olina.
The two deaths led to a push to create a "Move Over" law for Hawaii, which then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie signed it into law in July 2012.
“We're out there trying to help the community and all we ask is give us enough room to safely operate,” Slayter said.
This public service announcement from the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HiDOT) explained how the law works – requiring drivers to slow and, if possible, move over a lane when approaching all emergency vehicles that are stopped on the road – including police, fire, ambulances, the Freeway Service Patrol, and tow trucks.
“Every first responder or crash responder out there, we can tell you about a time where there was a near miss because a passing driver didn't give us any room to work. It's very busy as it is and with the cars flying by it's extremely dangerous,” Slayter said.
In 2021, tow truck driver Aaron Malama was killed after being hit on the H-2 Freeway near Mililani Tech Park. Malama had been helping the driver of a stalled car at the time.
“And it's really tragic and until you are actually out there, and you see, it's scary,” Slayter said.
So, the next time you see an emergency vehicle stopped on the road, remember to slow down or move over a lane to help prevent another tragic accident.
In 2021 alone, HPD says they issued 74 citations to drivers caught breaking the Move Over Law. The penalty can range from a fine to possible jail time.
The driver who killed Officer Davis, Scott Ebert, was sentenced in 2016 to one year in prison for negligent homicide.