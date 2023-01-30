Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts.
Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That is what we've seen with this latest round of rain.
"Anytime you see rainfall over 20 inches over a couple of days, that is impressive," said National Weather Service (NWS) forecaster Derek Wroe.
Mauka areas got the most rain during the stormy weather over the weekend, including nearly three feet of rain for the mountains on Molokai. But it was the rain that fell over leeward sides, and all the runoff, which caused the most problems on Molokai.
"When you start to see five, six, 10 inches for leeward areas, which are more flood prone, that is when the situation gets dangerous," Wroe said.
"Many times in these low-lying areas they are very dry. And when we get these heavy rains in a short amount of time, those areas can flood. It is a type of flash flooding," said Luke Meyers, the State Disaster Management Advisor.
On Molokai, some roads turned into rivers because of all that run off. When heavy rain hits, the ground can't absorb all of it. And excessive water simply washes downhill.
"It doesn't take a whole lot. It can only take two inches of rain in a short period of time, just a few hours, to saturate soil," added Wroe.
Once the ground is saturated, even additional light rain can cause runoff.
Along with more than a foot of rain for parts of Kauai, Hanalei has also seen its share of showers and rain. All of the runoff has been filling up low-lying areas.
While soil can fill up with water quickly, it takes much longer to dry out. That keeps the flooding threat up for areas soaked by storms.
"With these type of incidents we tend to see a lot of flash flooding. That tends to be one of the biggest threats we have in the state," added Meyers.
That is why it is important to know about weather watches and warnings. You can sign up for those alerts with each of the counties, or download the KITV4 app, and you'll automatically get those important weather alerts right to your phone.