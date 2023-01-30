 Skip to main content
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle

Over the weekend, Molokai streets were turned into rivers and the heavy rain even flooded some Friendly Isle homes. While rainfall totals topped 20 inches for a few mauka spots, including nearly three feet of rain in the Molokai Mountains, it is the heavy rain over leeward sides that have caused the most problems.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts.

Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That is what we've seen with this latest round of rain.

