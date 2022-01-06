 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Illegal parking, traffic on the north shore as dozens flock to view high surf

  • Updated
  • 0
north shore parking

Dozens flocked to O'ahu's north shore Thursday to enjoy the Da Hui surfing competition at Pipeline. The large crowds led to more traffic and illegal parking along Kamehameha Highway for hours.

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dozens flocked to O'ahu's north shore Thursday to enjoy the Da Hui surfing competition at Pipeline.

The large crowds led to more traffic and illegal parking along Kamehameha Highway for hours. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), four cars were cited for illegal parking in the area. 

"You don't want to try to get out here after 9 o'clock," O'ahu resident Noa Napoleon said. "If you get lucky like I did, you'll catch people that have been here for couple hours and they're leaving, like I got really lucky, I parked right here."

Safety officials are also reminding the public to stay out of the water when surf is high. 

So far, Ocean Safety personnel rescued three people from North Shore waters Thursday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you