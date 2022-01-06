Illegal parking, traffic on the north shore as dozens flock to view high surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dozens flocked to O'ahu's north shore Thursday to enjoy the Da Hui surfing competition at Pipeline.
The large crowds led to more traffic and illegal parking along Kamehameha Highway for hours. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), four cars were cited for illegal parking in the area.
"You don't want to try to get out here after 9 o'clock," O'ahu resident Noa Napoleon said. "If you get lucky like I did, you'll catch people that have been here for couple hours and they're leaving, like I got really lucky, I parked right here."
Safety officials are also reminding the public to stay out of the water when surf is high.
So far, Ocean Safety personnel rescued three people from North Shore waters Thursday.