Illegal gun range in Waianae highlights lack of shooting ranges on Oahu

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually trend lower into the
breezy range for most areas this weekend.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The entire island of Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Illegal gun range in Wai'anae highlights lack of shooting ranges on O'ahu.
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An illegal shooting range in Waianae has some neighbors fired up over safety and noise concerns. They complained to their area councilmember, who contacted the city and the police.
The illegal range is located in the 87-400 block of Hakimo Road. Area Councilmember Andria Tupola says she first learned of the problem when neighbors contacted her on Feb. 1.
"The community was very angry because the sound of the gunshots was for a long duration. They've been operating this from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This was not just one or two shots. It was rapid fire or consistent shooting," Tupola said, adding the Honolulu Police Department District 8 Major was already aware of the situation and had sent officers to investigate.
"Officers went to the address two weeks ago after receiving calls from nearby residents. After speaking with a male on the property, HPD contacted state and city agencies for follow-up investigation. We have not received complaints since that time," confirms HPD.
Neighbors said this shooting has been happening for the last three Sundays. They also worry it's dangerous.
"There are residents on either side of this property who have family, elderly, children, and they're very concerned," Tupola said.
Tupola says the person who's doing this is a licensed gun instructor holding classes. She alerted the city's Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), which issued the tenant a notice of violation (NOV), and alerted the landowner to what's happening.
"The use of the land in that way is not allowed. DPP did send out an inspector," Tupola said.
The DPP confirmed it earlier this week inspected the property, determined the tenant was using the property as a gun range, and issued a NOV. "The violator faces an initial fine of up to $250 and daily fines of $250 if the violation is not corrected. The DPP today [Friday] sent additional inspectors to the site and determined grading work was done without a permit. The DPP is in the process of issuing an NOV for the grading violation. The fines for the grading violation are $750 initial, $750 daily if not corrected," says DPP public information officer Curtis Yuen. "The tenant recently received a verification to administer a firearms course from the Honolulu Police Department. However, this verification does not permit the use of the property as a gun range."
Tupola also asked Honolulu police to contact the man to clarify what the rules are.
"A lot of instructors need to know this is very specific. There is a gun range in Koko Head. You can use these areas for shooting ranges. You cannot do this own your own, create this on your own personal property," she clarified.
Tupola says she suspects the illegal shooting range came about because the Koko Head Shooting Complex, Oahu's only public shooting range, is closed until further notice.
There are a lack of outdoor and public shooting ranges on Oahu. KITV4 talked to a gun enthusiast and indoor shooting range worker at Waikiki Gun Club who says ever since Koko Head range closed, he's taken many calls from people looking for other options.
The city told KITV4 on Friday, "There will be an announcement about Koko Head early next week."