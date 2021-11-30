Illegal fireworks disturb residents in some Oahu neighborhoods

Diosa Mae said the deafening boom of illegal aerials going off at all hours of the day is common in her hometown of Kalihi.
"Closer to Christmas and New Year it's definitely every day any kine hours," she said. "It could be literally lunch time and they pop fireworks just for fun."
But doing so is illegal. Oahu outlawed most fireworks a decade ago.
"It's as if there was no ban at all," she added.
New Year's Eve is one month away, but some residents are already starting their fireworks celebrations -- disturbing the peace in many Oahu neighborhoods.
She said fireworks scared off the dogs of several of her close friends. She added the neighborhood has many seniors -- and the explosions are disturbing the elderly residents .
"Lots of families are complaining about the noise," Mae said. "Not just aerials, people are popping cannons as well. Home-made cannons."
She said the situation has gotten worse during the pandemic.
"Hawaii people they like to joke around and they like to complain about the gas prices, but they can buy fireworks -- and they're not cheap," she said.
Illegal fireworks ramped up over the Thanksgiving weekend.
"It's not even New Year's, not even Fourth of July. So go figure," said Kalihi Rep. John Mizuno.
Mizuno said while the dangers of fire and accidents exist, there's no enforcement of illegal popping unless people report their neighbors -- and many are reluctant to do so.
"You don't have a police officer on every corner of every street," Mizuno said. "You know, local style, we don't really rat on people and so it's going to be hard to get a conviction for illegal fireworks."
Mizuno said another problem that's yet to be solved is how illegal fireworks are getting into Hawaii in the first place. Even with the current supply-chain issues, there seems to be no shortage of fireworks.
