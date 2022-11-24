IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A cold front moving into the northwestern islands will produce
strong and gusty northeast winds after passing through each island
today. The potential for very strong wind gusts continues for
typical windier locations, such as mountain ridges or leeward
areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...The islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness.
Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there was a sense of unity, Thursday morning.
Friends and family came together to fight the state's homeless crisis one step at a time.
“The 5k is an annual race we put on, the cross country team. All of us recognize the growing need to support the homeless population here on our islands so we want to contribute in any way we can,”
The annual IHS Homeward Bound 5k attracted nearly 400 participants this year, making its first in-person return since 2019. The pre-turkey trot is going on year 14, all the while raising money to support the state's homeless outreach, services, and programs.
“We serve the needs of over 6,000 people a year who are experiencing a homeless crisis. So that's everything from helping people not become homeless, homeless prevention, as well as if someone finds their self homeless, trying to get them back on their feet,” said
This year, IHS expects to bring in nearly $28,000 in run donations and fundraising. It is community support that event organizers say couldn't come at a better time.
“When you look at this weather and you think, ‘OK, people are staying cozy at home.’ But a lot of people don't have a home to stay cozy in. So that's why we're out here. We want to give people the opportunity to give back on this day of gratitude and also…burn off those calories before they start loading up on turkey and pie,” said
IHS will also be serving over 250 pounds of turkey with all the fixins’ to Hawaii residents experiencing homelessness throughout the day.