'If Can Can': Local DJ sets to collect over a ton of donations for Hawaii Food Bank

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Hawaii DJ is hosting his 3rd Annual "If Can Can Hawaii Food Drive."
Kaneohe born, Taylor Tadani, also known as "DJ Hapa Boy" is hoping to collect over 2,000 pounds of donations for the Hawaii Food Bank.
"We all have lost people in our lives way too soon," says Tadani, "that's why I wan to bring people together to create memories, while helping those who face hunger everyday."
The event is on Sunday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kaimana Beach Park. The day will feature fun and games to raise awareness for Hawaii's hungry. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishables food items such as Spam, canned meats, rice, beans and vegetables.
Monetary donations for the Hawaii Food Bank will be also accepted.