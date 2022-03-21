IDWST addresses other compounds found in water during flushing process

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) is confirming that water in all zones affected by the tainted-water crisis is safe to drink.
This announcement comes after test results from water samples taken from locations where so-called exceedances were found showed that the exceedances were now within the drinking water standards set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
The IDWST said there were 17 exceedances in 11 of the 19 zones between Jan. 15 and Feb. 26, 2022. The exceedances were found in nine residential units, seven non-residential facilities, and one hydrant.
Remediation efforts for the most part consisted of re-flushing and re-testing, the Navy said. Additional actions were on a case-by-case basis determined by the IDWST.
Here is a list of 12 exceedances where results of resampling were in the clear:
- A total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) exceedance was detected in a residence in Pearl City Peninsula (A1). In response, the Navy re-flushed, and resampled.
- Two exceedances of TPH were detected in Zone D1. TPH-Diesel was detected in one residence, while TPH-Oil was detected in a different residence. In response, the Navy re-flushed and resampled.
- TPH was detected in a residence on Ford Island (A2). In response, the Navy again sampled, re-flushed and resampled.
- Two samples showed an exceedance of beryllium and Total Organic Carbon (TOC) in two residences located within the Hale Na Koa, Officer Field Area, Onizuka Village housing areas (D2). In response, the Navy collected another sample from each location, re-flushed and resampled.
- Beryllium was detected in Pearl Harbor Elementary School within the Moanalua Terrace area (F1). In response, the Navy collected another sample, re-flushed and resampled.
- TPH was detected in a residence in Halsey Terrace (F2). In response, the Navy sampled, re-flushed and resampled.
- TPH was detected in a Navy Exchange Facility (C2). In response, the Navy sampled, re-flushed and resampled.
- Lead was detected in an indoor utility sink at Pier Side Child Development Center (C1). In response, the Navy replaced the fixture, re-flushed and resampled.
- TPH was detected in a sample taken from a fire hydrant located in Zone D2. The IDWST directed the sampling of nearby fire hydrants for the contaminant. All subsequent samples met DOH’s Incident Specific Parameter.
- A sample from a school in Zone A3 detected total organic carbon (TOC). Subsequently, a resample was taken from the original faucet. All subsequent samples came back as clean.
- A sample from a vacant residence in Zone D1 detected TOC. The home was re-flushed, and the kitchen and indoor utility sinks were resampled.
Five other locations of exceedances were proven to be false positives:
SGS-Wheat Ridge, one of the independent laboratories used to test Navy water samples, determined that all bis (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) exceedances were false positives attributable to laboratory contamination.
Initial results showed five exceedances of DEHP in zones B1, C3, D1, and F2. All locations were resampled, re-flushed, and sampled again prior to the laboratory determining contamination had led to false positive results. The laboratory memorandum can be found at here.
The DOH also collected a sample from a vacant home in Zone A3 that detected the presence of lead. The IDWST directed the Navy to sample, re-flush and resample the home. All subsequent samples came back with no detection of lead.
In addition to the tests above, an independent, third-party laboratory incorrectly reported the presence of bis (2-chloroethyl) ether (BCEE) in 12 initial Navy water system sample results collected Jan. 6-12, 2022, from fire hydrants in eight flushing zones (A3, B1, C1, C2, F2, H1, H2, and H3). Tap here for more information.
There is one location that has yet to be cleared, the Hickam Officers' Club in Zone D2 where methylene chloride was detected in a water sample.
Currently, the structure is unoccupied and closed for renovations and therefore, the structure is isolated from the water system by a containment backflow preventer. Because of this, IDWST determined that remediation efforts would be more effective after construction is complete and prior to occupancy.
DOH is requiring that the building continue to be cut off from the water distribution system. DOH also requiring that the Navy take further steps to remediate the contamination, protect workers, and re-sample before the building can reopen to the public.
On March 18, the DOH declared that water at all 19 zones on the Navy water system, including the Manana Housing area, safe for all uses.
DOH said it would lift the health advisories for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) water systems after the IDWST verified its results and after a final Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan is approved.
This latest announcement from IDWST is strictly addressing the exceedances. The final verification of results as well as the long-term monitoring plan have not been announced yet.
The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the DOH.