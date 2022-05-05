ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 4, 2022

 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A large, early season, south swell will continue to generate
advisory-level surf for exposed south facing shores today, before
slowly easing into the weekend.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Some waves will break in exposed channels near
harbor entrances making navigation dangerous. Significant beach
erosion expected, with water sweeping across areas of the beach
that normally remain dry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Stay away from sea
walls and vulnerable coastal locations exposed to large breaking
waves.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 4, 2022, along with today's weather.

Hundreds rescued in monster south shore swell on Oahu.

Hundreds of people were rescued over the last two days, as lifeguards expect to make many more in the largest swell in at least five years.

Tourists on a floatie told KITV4 today how they had decided to have fun in the breaking waves, but lifeguards raced to bring them them out of danger.

Read more: 

Suspect arrested for attempted murder after brutal beating in downtown Honolulu.

Witnesses say a man was brutally attacked with a water flask at Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu Tuesday evening.

The attack occurred on the south side of King Street near Pioneer Plaza according to an eyewitness.

Read more:

FBI: California murder suspect may be hiding out in Honolulu. 

A murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in California may be hiding out in Hawaii, FBI investigators said.

According to the FBI, 28-year-old Uatesoni Paasi has been seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April 2022. Paasi is accused of shooting and killing a man in San Jose, Calif. following an argument.

Read more: 

Kupuna struck by credit card fraud hopes her story will help others avoid falling victim.

Credit card fraud was the last thing Loretta Arruda of Halawa said she needed to deal with these days. 

Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau told KITV4 some tricks scammers use to steal your information.

Read more:

Thursday Weather Outlook:

Moderate to breezy trade winds continue on Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. High clouds spread across the state from east to west. Scattered windward and mauka showers may drift leeward at times. Highs 80 to 87. East winds 15-25 mph.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

