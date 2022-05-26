ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 25, 2022 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 25, 2022, along with today's weather.Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation.A new ranking released by Apartment Guide scoured the U.S. for the best sushi restaurants -- based on quality, density, and authenticity -- and Honolulu came out on top.Read more: Local Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation By Kathryn Doorey Adult son of newly named Honolulu police chief arrested.The adult son of newly named Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is in police custody. Zane Logan, 36, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault at Ala Moana Regional Park.Read more: Crime & Courts Adult son of newly named Honolulu police chief arrested By Marisa Yamane Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars.Honolulu police are investigating another overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries in East Oahu.Mama Pho's Vietnamese Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey, and Jack's Restaurant were all vandalized in the same manner early Wednesday morning, police said.Read more: Local Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Chef Iha of Gochi Grill joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss why the business is shutting down.A popular lunch spot in Downtown Honolulu is closing its doors in about a month.Chef John Iha of Gochi Grill joins Good Morning Hawaii’s Maleko McDonnell to discuss why the business is deciding to shut down.Read more: Local Chef Iha of Gochi Grill joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss why the business is shutting down By KITV4 Web Staff THURSDAY WEATHER OUTLOOK:Dry and stable conditions continue on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Windward and mauka sections could see brief passing showers. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.Read more: Local Thursday Weather: Sunshine and trades, brief passing showers possible By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honolulu Restaurant Crime Criminal Law Police Hawaii John Iha Rank Joe Logan U.s. Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Shinnyo Floating Lantern Ceremony going virtual again as COVID-19 lingers, Japanese tourism wanes Updated 18 hrs ago Local Honolulu Firecracker E-Permit applications now available online Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Saturday weather: Warning level surf and light trade winds Updated Jan 22, 2022 Local FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas Updated Jan 15, 2022 COVID-19 Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines vaccine policy Updated Feb 2, 2022 Top Stories 'Professional troll' crashes virtual meeting on Waipio Valley Road closure Updated Mar 14, 2022 Recommended for you