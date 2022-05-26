 Skip to main content
ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 25, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 25, 2022, along with today's weather.

Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation.

A new ranking released by Apartment Guide scoured the U.S. for the best sushi restaurants -- based on quality, density, and authenticity -- and Honolulu came out on top.

Adult son of newly named Honolulu police chief arrested.

The adult son of newly named Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is in police custody. Zane Logan, 36, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars.

Honolulu police are investigating another overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries in East Oahu.

Mama Pho's Vietnamese Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey, and Jack's Restaurant were all vandalized in the same manner early Wednesday morning, police said.

Chef Iha of Gochi Grill joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss why the business is shutting down.

A popular lunch spot in Downtown Honolulu is closing its doors in about a month.

Chef John Iha of Gochi Grill joins Good Morning Hawaii’s Maleko McDonnell to discuss why the business is deciding to shut down.

THURSDAY WEATHER OUTLOOK:

Dry and stable conditions continue on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Windward and mauka sections could see brief passing showers. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

