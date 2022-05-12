ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 11, 2022 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 10, 2022, along with today's weather.Evictions on the rise as Hawaii families forced to move due to unpaid rent.Amy Rivo has been fighting for months to stay in the home she's lived in for almost four years.The former interior designer says the pandemic is forcing her to reinvent herself. And now, the single mother's left with no income...and no home.Read more: News Evictions on the rise as Hawaii families forced to move due to unpaid rent By Kristen Consillio U.H. men's volleyball team helps an 85-year-old Kailua woman in a big way.The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team credits its fans for helping it win its second straight national championship. For one fan from Kailua, the team also helped her in a big way.Read more: Local U.H. men's volleyball team helps an 85-year-old Kailua woman in a big way By Marisa Yamane Man, 28, accused of attempting to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman in Honolulu.A 28-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after Honolulu police say he attempted to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman.The incident happened at a home in the 700 block of Kapiolani Boulevard just before midnight.Read more: Crime & Courts Man, 28, accused of attempting to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman in Honolulu By Matthew Nuttle Suspect arrested for sexual assault in connection to unattended death investigation in Kalihi.One person has been arrested for sexual assault in connection to an unattended death investigation in the Kalihi area from mid-April.The incident happened back on April 21.Read more: Suspect arrested for sexual assault in connection to unattended death investigation in KalihiThursday Weather Forecast:Moderate to breezy trade winds continue with clouds and scattered showers favoring windward and mauka sections. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 66 to 71. Trades 15 to 25 mph.Read more: Local Thursday Weather: Trade wind weather with a mix of sun and clouds, light showers By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amy Rivo Volleyball Team Meteorology Sport Fan University Of Hawaii Sexual Assault Kailua Interior Designer Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch Updated Apr 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Burglars target Honolulu public charter school twice in two weeks Updated May 5, 2022 Local KITV over the air transmitter signal Interrupted on Maui and Hawai'i Island Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local BWS shuts down Aiea well after confirmed contamination at Navy's Aiea-Halawa Shaft Updated Dec 9, 2021 Commerce Moving Forward: Goodwill Hawaii Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Ko‘olau cancels Christmas services due to COVID exposure Updated Dec 24, 2021 Recommended for you