ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 11, 2022

  • Updated
FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 10, 2022, along with today's weather.

Evictions on the rise as Hawaii families forced to move due to unpaid rent.

Amy Rivo has been fighting for months to stay in the home she's lived in for almost four years.

The former interior designer says the pandemic is forcing her to reinvent herself. And now, the single mother's left with no income...and no home.

Read more:

U.H. men's volleyball team helps an 85-year-old Kailua woman in a big way.

The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team credits its fans for helping it win its second straight national championship. For one fan from Kailua, the team also helped her in a big way.

Read more:

Man, 28, accused of attempting to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman in Honolulu.

A 28-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after Honolulu police say he attempted to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman.

The incident happened at a home in the 700 block of Kapiolani Boulevard just before midnight.

Read more:

Suspect arrested for sexual assault in connection to unattended death investigation in Kalihi.

One person has been arrested for sexual assault in connection to an unattended death investigation in the Kalihi area from mid-April.

The incident happened back on April 21.

Read more: 

Thursday Weather Forecast:

Moderate to breezy trade winds continue with clouds and scattered showers favoring windward and mauka sections. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 66 to 71. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

Read more: 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

