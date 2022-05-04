ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | May 3, 2022

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.

Mcdonalds / FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Tuesday, May 3, 2022, along with today's weather.

Hundreds rescued in Waikiki after 12 feet swells hit Oahu south shore.

A large surf swell Tuesday along the south shore of Oahu had lifeguards scrambling to save lives. 

Honolulu Ocean Safety reports that lifeguards over 320 rescues and assists were performed Tuesday, after large swells as big as 10-12 feet hit the south shore. 

Read more: 

Businesses offer freebies, discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Businesses across the state are saying "Mahalo" to Hawaii educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week.  

During the week of May 2, educators can score freebies and discounts by showing their school identification at some local businesses.  

Read more:

Oahu residents not conserving water.

Calls for water conservation on Oahu went out nearly two months ago, but not much has changed.

More people are watching how much water is being used, but so far -- there has not been a reduction.

Read more: 

Attempted murder reported in downtown Honolulu; police on scene.

Police were on the scene of a reported attempted murder in downtown Honolulu. 

Officers were called out to the 1000 block of Fort Street Mall around 5:30 pm, near Walmart. 

Read more:

Wednesday Weather Outlook: 

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions continue. A slight chance of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and O'ahu. Highs 80 to 85. Locally breezy trade winds 10 To 25 mph.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

