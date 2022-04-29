 Skip to main content
ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 28, 2022

ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 28, 2022
(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Thursday, April 28, 2022, along with today's weather.

Teen girl in critical condition after stabbing in Kapolei, suspect arrested

One person has been arrested for attempted murder in the second degree after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Kapolei, early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the Hale Moena affordable and senior living high rise. 

Read more:

Suspect charged for hindering prosecution in 2-year-old Kytana Ancog case asks to be released

The man allegedly involved in the 2021 disappearance of a Honolulu toddler is now asking a judge to grant an order for supervised release.

49-year-old Scott Michael Carter is in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility after being charged with hindering prosecution in the case of 2-year-old Kytana Ancog.

Read more: 

Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach 

Honolulu EMS have reported the death of a man who had gone missing while bodyboarding Wednesday evening. 

Read more:

Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan'

The state is changing the way it deals with COVID, but it doesn't mean Hawaii is out of this pandemic.

Some experts believe Hawaii's daily case counts are actually much higher because many people are using home tests. Those results are NOT reported to the state.

Read more: 

Aloha Friday Weather Outlook:

High clouds linger making for a mostly cloudy Aloha Friday. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered showers with a few showers over leeward spots. Highs 81 to 86. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

Read more: 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

