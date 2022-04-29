ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 28, 2022 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Thursday, April 28, 2022, along with today's weather.Teen girl in critical condition after stabbing in Kapolei, suspect arrestedOne person has been arrested for attempted murder in the second degree after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Kapolei, early Thursday morning.The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the Hale Moena affordable and senior living high rise. Read more: Crime & Courts Teen girl in critical condition after stabbing in Kapolei, suspect arrested By KITV Web Staff Suspect charged for hindering prosecution in 2-year-old Kytana Ancog case asks to be releasedThe man allegedly involved in the 2021 disappearance of a Honolulu toddler is now asking a judge to grant an order for supervised release.49-year-old Scott Michael Carter is in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility after being charged with hindering prosecution in the case of 2-year-old Kytana Ancog.Read more: Crime & Courts Suspect charged for hindering prosecution in 2-year-old Kytana Ancog case asks to be released By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach Honolulu EMS have reported the death of a man who had gone missing while bodyboarding Wednesday evening. Read more: Local Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach By Kathryn Doorey Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan'The state is changing the way it deals with COVID, but it doesn't mean Hawaii is out of this pandemic.Some experts believe Hawaii's daily case counts are actually much higher because many people are using home tests. Those results are NOT reported to the state.Read more: Business Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan' By Matthew Nuttle and Paul Drewes Aloha Friday Weather Outlook:High clouds linger making for a mostly cloudy Aloha Friday. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered showers with a few showers over leeward spots. Highs 81 to 86. Trades 15 to 25 mph.Read more: Local Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trades are back with scattered showers, high clouds linger By KITV4 Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hawaii Count Law Meteorology Commerce Criminal Law Judge Weather Prosecution Shower Incident Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Hawaii DOH transitioning to weekly COVID-19 data reporting Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Tuesday Evening Weather: March 29, 2022 Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local 50-year-old triple homicide cold case solved after tip leads to 'Dixie Mafia' Feb 11, 2022 Video Financial advisor Caine Nakata discusses having a plan, maintaining a budget this holiday season Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Route changes, modifications coming to TheBus beginning March 13 Updated Mar 15, 2022 Local 'We all will be judged.' Russian prisoners of war voice disquiet, shame over war in Ukraine Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you