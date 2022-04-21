 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 20, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 20, 2022
KITV

(KITV4) -- In case you missed it: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and today's weather. 

Woman found beaten to death in Makaha, teen arrested for murder | UPDATE

A 19-year-old man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a woman in Makaha, early Wednesday morning.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman in the middle of Farrington Highway, near Upena Street.

Read more:

Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kids

The family of Blythe Tai-Arthur confirmed to KITV4 that Blythe passed away on Monday from gallbladder cancer. She leaves behind four children. 

Read more:

Jury finds Dr. Rudy Puana 'guilty' on all counts

A federal jury found former Big Island doctor Rudy Puana guilty on Tuesday on all counts in his federal drug trafficking case. 

Read more:

US service member dies during training event in Hawaii

A US service member died while participating in a training event at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii on Sunday, a statement from the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs said.

Read more:

Thursday Weather Outlook: 

Cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Expect some showers to carry over into leeward areas from time to time. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK