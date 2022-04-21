ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 20, 2022 By: Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In case you missed it: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and today's weather. Woman found beaten to death in Makaha, teen arrested for murder | UPDATEA 19-year-old man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a woman in Makaha, early Wednesday morning.Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman in the middle of Farrington Highway, near Upena Street.Read more: Local Woman found beaten to death in Makaha, teen arrested for murder | UPDATE By KITV4 Web Staff Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kidsThe family of Blythe Tai-Arthur confirmed to KITV4 that Blythe passed away on Monday from gallbladder cancer. She leaves behind four children. Read more: Local Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kids By Kathryn Doorey Jury finds Dr. Rudy Puana 'guilty' on all countsA federal jury found former Big Island doctor Rudy Puana guilty on Tuesday on all counts in his federal drug trafficking case. Read more: Crime & Courts Jury finds Dr. Rudy Puana 'guilty' on all counts By 'A'ali'i Dukelow US service member dies during training event in HawaiiA US service member died while participating in a training event at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii on Sunday, a statement from the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs said.Read more: Local US service member dies during training event in Hawaii CNN Thursday Weather Outlook: Cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Expect some showers to carry over into leeward areas from time to time. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph. Local Thursday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rudy Puana Weather Murder Criminal Law Law Crime Public Affairs Honolulu Police Hawaii Jury Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios Updated Feb 14, 2022 News BWS test show no petroleum in water at Pearl City and Aiea wells Updated Dec 27, 2021 Crime & Courts 1 suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation released from custody, LA County Sheriff says Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local All power restored on Maui | UPDATE Updated Jan 20, 2022 Local 3 new COVID-related death, 1,511 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local Citing 'serious damage to 'aina,' Native Hawaiians, Rep. Kahele introduces bill to remove military from Makua Updated Mar 22, 2022 Recommended for you