...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 19, 2022

Ezra Miller-Restraining Order

FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. According to court documents, Monday, April 11, 2022, a Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

(KITV4) --  In case you missed it: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Tuesday, April 19, 2022. 

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for their role as The Flash in the DC comic book movie series, is in trouble again.

Miller was arrested early Tuesday morning on a complaint of second-degree assault following an incident at a home in Pahoa, according to Hawaii Island Police Department.

Read more:

Turo hosts being ticketed for doing business at Hawaii airports

Hawaii is fast approaching the summer travel season. It is a time when the airport parking garages and lots can quickly fill up. Lately, some of the stalls are being taken up by cars rented out through Turo, a car sharing service.

And security officers are issuing citations to Turo hosts who are doing exchanges there, while Turo hosts are scrambling to find new ways to conduct business.

Read more:

Ted Tsakiris, co-founder of Teddy's Bigger Burgers, has died, company announced

One of the founders and the namesake of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Ted "Uncle" Tsakiris passed away this past weekend, the restaurant announced on social media.

In a social post about his passing, the company said in part, “Though his life was far too short, we are so grateful to have spent the time we did with him.

Read more: 

Cat colony at the Grand Wailea resort may be eradicated amid lawsuit

The “cat caretaker” at the Grand Wailea Resort Maui is raising concerns about her feline colony being pushed off the resort with no place to go. And a plan to possibly eradicate the colony – which has existed at the resort for eight years – is sparking new outrage.

A spokesperson at Grand Wailea told KITV4 that the "Grand Wailea is working with local experts to evaluate Grand Wailea's preventive measures, including the feral cat management program, which will continue operating as we explore options and partnerships to assist us in identifying enduring and humane solutions."

Read more:

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Expect cloudy and breezy conditions on Wednesday with passing windward and mauka showers. Moderate to breezy trades are expected to hold into early next week. More stable conditions will develop today over the Big Island.

Highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees with trade winds gusting at 15 to 25 mph.

Read more: 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

