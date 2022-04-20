ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 19, 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Turo hosts being ticketed for doing business at Hawaii airports
Hawaii is fast approaching the summer travel season. It is a time when the airport parking garages and lots can quickly fill up. Lately, some of the stalls are being taken up by cars rented out through Turo, a car sharing service.
And security officers are issuing citations to Turo hosts who are doing exchanges there, while Turo hosts are scrambling to find new ways to conduct business.
Cat colony at the Grand Wailea resort may be eradicated amid lawsuit
The “cat caretaker” at the Grand Wailea Resort Maui is raising concerns about her feline colony being pushed off the resort with no place to go. And a plan to possibly eradicate the colony – which has existed at the resort for eight years – is sparking new outrage.
A spokesperson at Grand Wailea told KITV4 that the "Grand Wailea is working with local experts to evaluate Grand Wailea's preventive measures, including the feral cat management program, which will continue operating as we explore options and partnerships to assist us in identifying enduring and humane solutions."
Expect cloudy and breezy conditions on Wednesday with passing windward and mauka showers. Moderate to breezy trades are expected to hold into early next week. More stable conditions will develop today over the Big Island.
Highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees with trade winds gusting at 15 to 25 mph.