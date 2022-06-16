ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Wednesday, June 15, 2022, along with your Aloha Thursday Forecast.'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author selling oceanfront home near Diamond Head.“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is selling his oceanfront Diamond Head home on the Gold Coast of Oahu for $7.35 million, according to public records.Read more: Business 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author selling oceanfront home near Diamond Head By Duane Shimogawa 9 new COVID-related deaths, 7,199 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports.The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,199 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,474.Read more: COVID-19 9 new COVID-related deaths, 7,199 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports By KITV Web Staff Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons'Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble is stepping down from his position for personal reasons.Goble has been the fire chief on Kauai for the past two years. His last day with the department will be on June 23.Read more: Local Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons' By KITV Web Staff Hawaii's main staple -- rice -- could eat up more of the family budget.Everything from Spam musubi to plate lunches could go up as rice prices increase globally.Read more: News Hawaii's main staple -- rice -- could eat up more of the family budget By Kristen Consillio Thursday Weather Forecast:Trade winds will carry scattered clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections. Leeward zones will get partly sunny skies with brief showers possible.Clouds and isolated showers may also develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Hawai'i Island each afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.Read more: Local Thursday Weather: Trade winds with scattered windward and mauka showers By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hawaii Diamond Head Meteorology Food Trade Wind Steven Goble Rich Dad Department Of Health Oceanfront Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local 25-year-old visitor rescued and airlifted off of Aihualama Trail on Saturday Dec 4, 2021 Local Honolulu firefighters called to fire at Waikiki high-rise Updated Feb 21, 2022 Local Kauai Civil Air Patrol pilots killed in crash remembered Updated Mar 29, 2022 News Union Calls on Hotel Chains to Bring Staff Back to Work Updated Apr 4, 2022 Local Pediatric hepatitis cases, including 1 on Maui, alarming doctors Updated May 10, 2022 News Surfer who drowned at Maunalua Bay remembered as dedicated mother of two Updated May 30, 2022 Recommended for you