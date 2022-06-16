 Skip to main content
ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Wednesday, June 15, 2022, along with your Aloha Thursday Forecast.

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author selling oceanfront home near Diamond Head.

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is selling his oceanfront Diamond Head home on the Gold Coast of Oahu for $7.35 million, according to public records.

Read more:

9 new COVID-related deaths, 7,199 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports.

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,199 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,474.

Read more:

Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons'

Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble is stepping down from his position for personal reasons.

Goble has been the fire chief on Kauai for the past two years. His last day with the department will be on June 23.

Read more:

Hawaii's main staple -- rice -- could eat up more of the family budget.

Everything from Spam musubi to plate lunches could go up as rice prices increase globally.

Read more:

Thursday Weather Forecast:

Trade winds will carry scattered clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections. Leeward zones will get partly sunny skies with brief showers possible.

Clouds and isolated showers may also develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Hawai'i Island each afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

