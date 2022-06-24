ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 23, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast.Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities.Ala Moana Center has confirmed six new tenants opening soon at the state’s largest shopping mall.These new tenants include 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café, LaserAway, Nijiya Market, Sugar Factory, Sunrise Shack and Tiger Sugar.Read more: Business Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities By Duane Shimogawa Mapunapuna businesses get the boot, including Henry Loui's Restaurant, to make way for Home Depot.About two dozen businesses -- including Henry Loui's, which has been in Mapunapuna for 42 years -- is closing within a month to make way for Home Depot.Read more: News Mapunapuna businesses get the boot, including Henry Loui's Restaurant, to make way for Home Depot By Kristen Consillio Suspect in June 21 stabbing in Waikiki identified, charged.A Honolulu woman was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki, early Tuesday morning.Read more: Crime & Courts Suspect in June 21 stabbing in Waikiki identified, charged By Matthew Nuttle 'This truck has a history': Chevy pick up stolen, damaged in Pearl City.So far this year, 1,600 cars were stolen across Oahu -- 100 less than during the same time last year, Honolulu Police Capt. Parker Bode reported. But even one car is too many if you're the victim. Read more: News 'This truck has a history': Chevy pick up stolen, damaged in Pearl City By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Aloha Friday Forecast:Partly sunny with morning showers over windward and mauka spots, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.Read more: Local Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds ease up, increasing showers possible By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tenant Restaurant Mapunapuna Commerce Ala Moana Center Henry Loui Shack Shopping Mall Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Kupuna struck by credit card fraud hopes her story will help others avoid falling victim Updated Jun 14, 2022 Business Hawaii legislators to decide how far off-shore wind farms will be from the coast Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local Suzy Vares-Lum selected as next president of East-West Center Nov 21, 2021 Local Man in critical condition after Kalihi stabbing after altercation at bus stop Friday morning | UPDATE Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local Vicky Cayetano gears up for competitive Democratic primary race May 7, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you