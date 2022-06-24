 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

  • Updated
  • 0
ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4
FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 23, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast.

Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities.

Ala Moana Center has confirmed six new tenants opening soon at the state’s largest shopping mall.

These new tenants include 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café, LaserAway, Nijiya Market, Sugar Factory, Sunrise Shack and Tiger Sugar.

Read more:

Mapunapuna businesses get the boot, including Henry Loui's Restaurant, to make way for Home Depot.

About two dozen businesses -- including Henry Loui's, which has been in Mapunapuna for 42 years -- is closing within a month to make way for Home Depot.

Read more:

Suspect in June 21 stabbing in Waikiki identified, charged.

A Honolulu woman was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki, early Tuesday morning.

Read more:

'This truck has a history': Chevy pick up stolen, damaged in Pearl City.

So far this year, 1,600 cars were stolen across Oahu -- 100 less than during the same time last year, Honolulu Police Capt. Parker Bode reported. 

But even one car is too many if you're the victim. 

Read more:

Aloha Friday Forecast:

Partly sunny with morning showers over windward and mauka spots, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK