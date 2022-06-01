ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4, May 31, 2022

 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...

.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, May 31, 2022, along with your Aloha Wednesday Forecast.

Former UH Women's Volleyball player arrested for DUI.

Former UH Women's Volleyball player Kirsten Carlson Sibley was arrested Monday morning for driving under the influence. 

Honolulu Police reported that Sibley, 24, was arrested around 3:50 a.m. on May 30 for a DUI at 5156 Kalanianaole Highway, around the Aina Haina area in Honolulu. 

Read more:

Man making fireworks in Hawaii home dies after blast.

Hawaii police and federal authorities are investigating after a man building homemade fireworks died following an explosion at his house.

Read more:

‘Boy King of YouTube’ Ryan Kaji and family talk about the rise to superstardom, moving to Hawaii, and more.

If you have kids and they watch YouTube, chances are you know who Ryan Kaji is. With nearly 33 million subscribers, he's become the center of a multi-million dollar business empire. And he's just 10 years old.

Read more:

Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend.

Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.

Read more:

Wednesday Weather Forecast:

Moderate trade winds continue with plenty of sunshine for leeward sections and cloud and light showers favoring the windward sides. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

