ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4, May 31, 2022

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
‘Boy King of YouTube’ Ryan Kaji and family talk about the rise to superstardom, moving to Hawaii, and more.
If you have kids and they watch YouTube, chances are you know who Ryan Kaji is. With nearly 33 million subscribers, he's become the center of a multi-million dollar business empire. And he's just 10 years old.
Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend.
Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.