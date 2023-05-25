Iam Tongi reflects on his American Idol journey -- and his music career dreams

Looking back to where it all started at Idol auditions just weeks ago, Iam had no idea his life was going to change for the better. He says to any aspiring artists looking for their big break, it starts by taking a chance.
"You can't be afraid. You can't be ashamed to do things," Tongi told KITV4. "You can't be prideful. You gotta go and do your best and put yourself out there and see what happens. Don't let people tell you you can't do anything."
As for that Kolohe Kai "Cool Down" finale performance, he said he's just grateful he got the experience to showcase Island Reggae to Idol viewers.
"I wanted to represent the islands, and represent where I'm from, people in Hawaii," he said.
As Iam's musical career takes off, he says he hopes to one day record an all Polynesian album.
KITV4’s Mika Miyashima has been on the road and behind the scenes with Iam during his journey on American Idol. And on Thursday, June 1, KITV4 will air an hour-long special “I am Iam,” with exclusive stories and interviews you can only see on KITV4 Island News.
See all of Iam's American Idol journey here, and catch Iam's very first audition weeks ago here.
