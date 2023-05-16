Iam Tongi and special musical guests perform live at Turtle Bay

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii's singing superstar Iam Tongi is set to perform in a special concert at Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu's North Shore.
Iam will be joined by several special musical guests for tonight's free concert. Those guest performers include Jack Johnson, Common Kings, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Paula Fuga, and other special guests.
Some reminders if you plan to attend the concer:
Parking at Turtle Bay will open at 3 p.m.
Parking will be limited to the first 3,000 cars, so it's recommended that you carpool.
Shuttle buses will operate free of charge for North Shore residents between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Shuttle service will pick up guests at Hau'ula Shopping Center and the Brigham Young University parking lot across from Kahuku High School.
Iam's meteoric rise to stardom comes after a multitude of heartfelt, powerful performances on American Idol -- that landed him in the Top 3 with a chance to win it all on Sunday, May 21.
Organizer of the event, TC Casison, encourages the community to make a donation if they can.
"It's a Hawaiian native. We have to support our people. And Iam has done so great on American Idol and we need to support him," Casison said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.