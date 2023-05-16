Iam Tongi and special musical guests perform at Turtle Bay

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii’s singing superstar and American Idol finalist Iam Tongi put on a show for the ages along with special musical guests at Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s North Shore.
Iam was joined, and performed alongside, several other incredible musicians including Jack Johnson, Common Kings, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Paula Fuga, and other special guests.
A last-minute change by the event organizer altered the original plan for streaming the concert, so KITV4 had to improvise, bringing an impromptu behind-the-scenes look at the concert, and the daily job of a reporter and photographer tandem working a live event. In the end, KITV4 delivered the ONLY livestream of the concert!
If you missed watching it live, we have included the full video of our coverage of the event with this story.
Iam's meteoric rise to stardom comes after a multitude of heartfelt, powerful performances on American Idol -- that landed him in the Top 3 with a chance to win it all on Sunday, May 21.
Don’t forget to vote for Iam on Sunday – at 2 p.m. HST if you live in the Islands – by texting 12 to 21523. You can also vote for Iam on the American Idol app or on AmericanIdol.com/vote. Voters are allowed to cast 10 votes per voting source.
But that’s not all… KITV4’s Mika Miyashima has been on the road and behind the scenes with Iam during his journey to become the next American Idol. And on Thursday, June 1, KITV4 will air an hour-long special “I am Iam,” with exclusive stories and interviews you can only see on KITV4 Island News.
