 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Iam Tongi and special musical guests perform at Turtle Bay

  • Updated
  • 0

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii’s singing superstar and American Idol finalist Iam Tongi put on a show for the ages along with special musical guests at Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s North Shore.

Iam was joined, and performed alongside, several other incredible musicians including Jack Johnson, Common Kings, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Paula Fuga, and other special guests.

I Am Iam promo
Iam Tongi visits former high school on Oahu
Hawaii welcomes Iam Tongi back home to celebrate him making into the top 3
Concert and convoy to welcome home American Idol finalist Iam Tongi
With a special Mother's Day song, Hawaii's Iam Tongi makes it to the Top 3 on American Idol
Iam Tongi's siblings gifted round trip tickets to Hawaii for homecoming celebration
Hawaii's Iam Tongi dedicates Idol 'Guardian' performance to his mom
Hawaii's Iam Tongi advances to Top 5 on American Idol
Top 10 American Idol finalist has words of advice for Hawaii's Iam Tongi
'Just believe in yourself. You never know.': Hawaii singer Iam Tongi makes it to Top 8 on American Idol
Top 3 Idol finalist has words of advice for Hawaii's Iam Tongi
Hawaii's Iam Tongi talks about making American Idol's Top 12
Hawaii's Iam Tongi makes it to top 12 on American Idol
Hawaii's own Iam Tongi impresses judges on American Idol, advances to Top 26
Hawaii's Iam Tongi gives emotional performance to clinch American Idol's Top 24
Hawaii contestants take on day 2 of American Idol competition
Hawaii singers advance to next round of American Idol auditions

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred