'I think it's a wake up call'C city leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Kailua rock wall folo

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work.

Last Friday, a construction crew was repairing a 15-foot rock wall at a home on Akiikii Place when it collapsed, killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and injuring three others.

