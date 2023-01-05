'I think it's a wake up call' | City leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work.
Last Friday, a construction crew was repairing a 15-foot rock wall at a home on Akiikii Place when it collapsed, killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and injuring three others.
The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' occupational safety committee is also investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, some said they are not surprised the owner and contractor did not secure the permit because of how long the process takes.
Many Oahu residents have complained over the months-long process to obtain a permit, which DPP personnel have been trying to expedite with the help of new technology.
"I don't want to focus on the permit, because that's not where the focus should be. It should be on sharing all of our aloha with the family," Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kia'aina, who covers Kailua, said. "Sometimes when you build something, you just make sure that you have people do it who follow all of the various standards."
KITV4 reached out to the contractor, The Rock Man, LLC, but has not heard back.
The homeowner and contractor will be given 90 days to obtain a permit.