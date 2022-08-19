'I think he's going to help a lot of people': New Manti Te'o Netflix documentary gains praise

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly released Netflix documentary about the catfishing scandal involving Hawaii's own Manti Te'o, is already taking the world by storm.
The two-part series, 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' has many voicing their support for the Heisman Trophy finalist.
Robby Toma, Te'o's longtime friend and former football teammate at both Punahou and Notre Dame, is also featured in the film.
"It was frustrating the last ten years because I know he wanted to deal with the criticism and everything on his own," explained Toma. "So, when he asked me if I could help him, there wasn't even a second guess in my head. I said of course, just let me know when the interview needs to start. Just to be able to help him tell his story, it definitely meant a lot."
From his Laie upbringing, to his rise to fame at Notre Dame, the documentary also details the backlash the football star faced after his online relationship, turned out to be a hoax.
Toma said he and Te'o had a conversation about their concerns the day before the documentary came out.
"I knew Manti didn't want people to feel bad for him. He just wanted to share his story. I think the producers and everyone involved in the film did a great job of him telling his story,"
The documentary made it's debut in Hawaii on Monday night, and has already been a huge success.
Toma said many of his old teammates, coaches, and supporters from when he played football have reached out.
"I think the timing of it was perfect because had he done it maybe ten years ago, people might not have understood the magnitude. Also Ronaiah went through that change, he fully made that transition. So, when you see it on screen you can kind of understand a little bit better," said Toma. "I think as a society, we're a little more understanding of mental health issues now. Especially at the end of it when Manti was really emotional and forgave Ronaiah, that just speaks volumes of him."
Toma said as for what's next, he believes Te'o will encourage others, particularly athletes who are battling mental health issues.
"Mental health is real, and Manti showed his faith and his compassion towards others and I think he's going to help a lot of people,"