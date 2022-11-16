'I feel hopeless' | Wife of man killed in 2021 Kalihi road rage shooting speaks at sentencing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With tears streaming down their faces, family members of 19-year-old Triston Billimon sat through a sentencing in Honolulu circuit court Wednesday for 38-year-old Eddieson Reyes, who was found guilty of shooting him dead last year.
Reyes reportedly fired at Billimon near the Likelike offramp in Kalihi during a road rage altercation.
During the sentencing, Billimon's wife, Jannine, detailed the pain she continues to endure from losing her husband.
"In the beginning, I had a hard time eating and sleeping because I was damaged and traumatized," Jannine lamented.
Billimon left behind a 2-year-old son named Jessiah.
"He [Billimon] never got to see my son turn one year old, never got to see my son take his first steps," Jannine added.
Billimon's mother, Karmer Gouland, echoed her daughter-in-law's grief.
"It's hard, I feel hopeless," Gouland said.
Reyes was sentenced to life in prison without parole for second-degree murder, as well as other felonies with life in prison and 30 years behind bars.
Tensions escalated as Reyes addressed Billimon's family in court.
"I want to send my condolences to the Billimon family. I'm sorry for your loss. I know what the prosecutor said. I know what the judge said, that I'm guilty. But they're wrong. I'm innocent. I never commit this crime," Reyes insisted.
Minutes into his remarks, Judge Fa'auuga To'oto'o had to interrupt Reyes' attempt to dispute his verdict.
"You can argue all you want about the sentence, but the verdict has been rendered. You can appeal that, that's your right. But this morning is sentencing," To'oto'o said.
Reyes has two prior convictions for shooting victims.
"[The] defendant poses a serious threat to the community and his incarceration is necessary for the protection of the public," Deputy Prosecutor Oksana Vincent said.
Reyes will also have to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.