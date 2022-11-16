 Skip to main content
'I feel hopeless' | Wife of man killed in 2021 Kalihi road rage shooting speaks at sentencing

Eddieson Reyes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With tears streaming down their faces, family members of 19-year-old Triston Billimon sat through a sentencing in Honolulu circuit court Wednesday for 38-year-old Eddieson Reyes, who was found guilty of shooting him dead last year.

Reyes reportedly fired at Billimon near the Likelike offramp in Kalihi during a road rage altercation.

