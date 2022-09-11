Hurricane Iniki left its damage 30 years ago

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL
ISLANDS BEGINNING MONDAY MORNING...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will build tonight and bring surf
heights to advisory level for south facing shores by Monday
morning. The large surf will continue Monday night and decline
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
KAUAI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - 30 years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later.
“I remember the big glass windows in our living room flexing and breaking. The sound of the hurricane cannot really able to be explained. There was crunching, whistling and hissing,” said Derek Kawakami, Mayor of Kauai County.
Ron Agor, who was as an architect at the time said 20% of the homes and buildings he worked with were completely destroyed – all that was left were slabs and a bathtub.
“Along the coast, we saw buildings that were obviously picked up and pushed back a couple of blocks. We saw roofs torn out and on the west side, we had winds over 200 miles an hour,” said Ron Agor, Agor Jehn Architects, LLC.
Agor is currently working on rebuilding the Coco Palms Hotel that was severely damaged by the hurricane. He said what we can learn 30 years later is knowing the basic designs of our homes and base flood elevation numbers.
Former Mayor Joann Yukimura said Kauai residents were serious about being prepared for Iniki. She said everyone was stocking up on water, food and gasoline.
“Despite being one of the strongest hurricanes in our nation’s history, I think we had a very low mortality rate because people took it seriously and they took shelter,” said former Mayor Yukimura.
Kauai officials urge the community to start planning early. That can include getting meds for kupuna and food for your pets.