Hurricane Darby slowly weakening, expected to pass south of Big Island | 11 a.m. UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hurricane Darby is slowly weakening far east-southeast of the Hawaiian islands with more rapid weakening expected soon.
The center of Darby was located about 870 miles east Hilo near latitude 17.0 north, longitude 142.1 west.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Significant weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Darby expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday before dissipating by Sunday.
Darby is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Darby, or it's remnant, will pass south of the Big Island on Saturday.
Darby is a small tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 millibars (28.94 inches).